HI-LO, Juliet Fox & Joyhauser (All Night Long)

E1
Sat, 2 Mar 2024, 11:00 pm
£22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Techno titans grace E1 in March, as we invite HI-LO, Juliet Fox and Joyhauser for a full venue takeover.

In the Warehouse Dutch techno giant Oliver Heldens AKA HI-LO takes control with his deeper and darker alias, alongside renowned DJ and producer Juliet...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by E1 London.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

HI-LO, Juliet Fox

Venue

E1

110 Pennington St, St Katharine's & Wapping, London E1W 2BB, UK
Doors open11:00 pm

