Holiday Paint and Sip w/ Bree

The Flamingo House
Wed, 13 Dec, 7:00 pm
WorkshopSacramento
$40
"It's the most.. wonderful time... of the year!"

Join us for a night out on the back patio for some OOHS & AHHS while we paint & sip with Bree! Join us for some holiday art!

Ticket price includes --- Paint supplies & Canvas

- One specialty cocktail, be...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Flamingo House & Bree
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

