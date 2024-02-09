Top track

Shimza

KOKO
Fri, 9 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
DJLondon
From £14.47The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

South African DJ and producer Shimza has been on a steady rise as one of Africa’s leaders in house music. Catch him headlining the theatre alongside some very special guests TBA.

This is an 18+ event
Presented by KOKO.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Shimza

Venue

KOKO

1A Camden High St, London NW1 7JE
Doors open10:00 pm
1500 capacity
