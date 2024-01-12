DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

CASA TROPICALE

Le Makeda
Fri, 12 Jan 2024, 9:00 pm
À l'initiative du collectif Mobylette Sound System (collectif de dj’s marseillais), les soirées Casa Tropicale réunissent des artistes de la scène locale marseillaise pour un combo live & dj's.

Avec une boussole résolument orientée vers le sud, la transpi...

Tout public
Présenté par LE MAKEDA.
Venue

Le Makeda

103 Rue Ferrari, 13005 Marseille, France
Doors open9:00 pm
300 capacity

