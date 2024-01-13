Top track

Electric Mama

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Trifecta Records Presents: Harvy Valencia

Primary Night Club
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
DJChicago
From $12.88The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Electric Mama
Got a code?

About

Get ready for an unforgettable night with Harvy Valencia at Trifecta's first event of 2024!

Harvy Valencia is a world-renowned electronic music producer known for his unique blend of tech house, minimal, and deep house. With support from top DJs like The...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Trifecta Records
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harvy Valencia

Venue

Primary Night Club

5 W Division St, Chicago, IL 60610, USA
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.