DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Myopic 8 is a peice of experimental theatre written and directed by Nazareth Bowman and performed by members of Philadelphias music and art scene. It is about stories and lies and how they are exactly the same.
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.