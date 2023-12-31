DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Daft Punk Night NYE

Jerry's Pizza
Sun, 31 Dec 2023, 11:00 pm
GigsOjai
From $16.18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

⚡️DAFT PUNK NIGHT NYE Bakersfield⚡️December 31st

---> Dance the night away to your favorite Daft Punk hits & deep cuts + French electro, disco, indie-dance and more! 🤖

This is an 18+ event
Presented by 1720.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Jerry's Pizza

1817 Chester Avenue, Bakersfield, California 93301, United States
Open in maps
Doors open9:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.