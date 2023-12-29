DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs
Belgrave Presents
What Day Is It Anyways?!
Dman + Special Guests All Night Long!
In those funny days between Christmas and New Years, we've got you covered with sopme of our favourite crews. This Christmas we continue the tradition and invite the on and...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
No smartphone? No worries, check our FAQs