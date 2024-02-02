Top track

Clinique Lacuna - Lindsay Hypnotica

Live • Clinique Lacuna + Apero Notturno

Le Mazette
1 Feb - 2 Feb 2024
GigsParis
€10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Après les open air et le club, le collectif Apéro Notturno lance son format live : Notturno Live. Un rendez-vous mensuel d'amateur.ice.s de la scène New Wave, afin de faire découvrir les pépites émergentes de cette communauté.

Pour cette première édition...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Le Mazette.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

Le Mazette

69 Port de la Rapée, 75012 Paris, France
Doors open7:30 pm

