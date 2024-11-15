Top track

Nine Below Zero and Dr. Feelgood

Norwich Arts Centre
Fri, 15 Nov 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsNorwich
£33.90The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Dr. Feelgood - Roxette
Got a code?

About

Two of the finest UK Rhythm ‘n’ Blues bands on one incredible bill.

Nine Below Zero released their classic debut LP ‘Live at the Marquee’ in 1980, the band kept the momentum going with ‘Don’t Point Your Finger’ in 1981 before releasing their third and fin...

This is a 14+ event
Presented by Norwich Arts Centre.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Nine Below Zero, Dr. Feelgood

Venue

Norwich Arts Centre

51 St Benedicts St, Norwich NR2 4PG, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
260 capacity

