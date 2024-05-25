Top track

ABBA - Dancing Queen

ABBA BINGO: THE WINNER TAKES IT ALL

Market House
Sat, 25 May 2024, 6:30 pm
SocialLondon
£11.22The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Gimme Gimme Gimme Four Corners at Midnight! That’s right, we’ve dreamed up the best Bingo party for all you Abba stans.. When all is said and done, some of you will go home with amazing Abba themed prizes, and everyone will have a smile on their face. Danc...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Market House.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Market House

Top Floor, 443 Coldharbour Ln, London SW9 8LN, UK
Doors open6:30 pm
350 capacity

