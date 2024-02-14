DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Loscil & Lawrence English + Guest

Petit Bain
Wed, 14 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
€19The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

L’union des compositeurs Lawrence English et loscil aka Scott Morgan est transparente, sublime et attendue depuis longtemps. Né d’une conversation centrée sur la notion de «sources riches» comme forge pour la musique électronique, Colours Of Air est une co...

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par Petit Bain.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Lawrence English, Loscil

Venue

Petit Bain

7 Port de la Gare, 75013 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.