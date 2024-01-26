Top track

Tanhai Collective

Ninety One Living Room
Fri, 26 Jan 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
Welcoming back the incredible Tanhai Collective to our living room stage on Friday, 26th January! Get into a high-energy live show from the 6-piece jazz band, fusing jazz, house, dub and UK club music. Stay tuned for DJ announcements.

ABOUT TANHAI COLLECT...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Ninety One Living Room.
Tanhai Collective

Ninety One Living Room

91 Brick Ln, Spitalfields, London E1 6QL, UK
Doors open5:00 pm
250 capacity

