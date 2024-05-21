DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Paolo Borzacchiello - Bada a come parli

Teatro Colosseo
Tue, 21 May, 9:00 pm
TheatreTorino
€21.60The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Paolo Borzacchiello è scrittore, consulente e imprenditore italiano. Uno dei massimi esperti di intelligenza linguistica.

Dopo il tour di successo del 2023 con FORSE SEI (GIÀ) FELICE E NON LO SAI”, uno spettacolo formativo e sorprendente sulle interazioni...

Tutte le età
Presentato da Colosseo SRL.

Lineup

Venue

Teatro Colosseo

Via Madama Cristina, 71, 10125 Torino TO, Italy
Doors open8:00 pm

