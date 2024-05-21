DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Paolo Borzacchiello è scrittore, consulente e imprenditore italiano. Uno dei massimi esperti di intelligenza linguistica.
Dopo il tour di successo del 2023 con FORSE SEI (GIÀ) FELICE E NON LO SAI”, uno spettacolo formativo e sorprendente sulle interazioni...
