olea +friends (LA)

Blind Barber Highland Park
Sat, 20 Jan, 10:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
After traveling to the far reaches of earth olea returns to the glorious city of Los Angeles with his amazing friends to bless Blind Barber Highland Park and the beautiful people of LA.

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by olea.
No Covid-19 entry requirements
Dom Chronicles, olea, Tim Fields

Blind Barber Highland Park

5715 N Figueroa St, Los Angeles, CA 90042, USA
Doors open10:00 pm

