DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Pacoima.
After traveling to the far reaches of earth olea returns to the glorious city of Los Angeles with his amazing friends to bless Blind Barber Highland Park and the beautiful people of LA.
"Love You" - o
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.