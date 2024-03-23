DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Me Lost Me - Saturday 23rd March

YES Basement
Sat, 23 Mar, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£10The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Me Lost Me delights in experimenting with songwriting and storytelling, creating a beguiling mix of soaring vocals and atmospheric electronics that playfully push the boundaries of genre. The Project of Newcastle-based artist Jayne Dent who takes influence...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Beauty Witch.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Me Lost Me

YES Basement

38 Charles St, Manchester M1 7DB, UK
Doors open7:30 pm

