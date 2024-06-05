Top track

Pillow Queens - Liffey

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Pillow Queens

The Wardrobe
Wed, 5 Jun, 7:30 pm
GigsLeeds
£19.25The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Pillow Queens - Liffey
Got a code?

About Pillow Queens

Euphoric indie rock is the vessel Pillow Queens use to celebrate their queerness, stand up for the rights of women, and reflect on their strict Catholic upbringings in Dublin. Formed in 2016, the quartet’s guitar-led sound made its debut with 2020’s In Wai Read more

Posted by DICE

Event information

.

This is an 14+ event
Presented by Futuresound.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Pillow Queens

Venue

The Wardrobe

6 St. Peters Square, Quarry Hill, Leeds LS9 8AH
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.