Hibiscus Drag Show

The Flamingo House
Sat, 27 Jan, 5:00 pm
TheatreSacramento
$7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Happy New Year & Hello 2024! 🫶🏽

Hibiscus is back on Saturday, 1/27 at 6pm, come join us as we start the New Year off right!

Come join us for our Holiday Show at @flamingosac , Saturday 1/27 at 6pm.

Hosted by the Kawaii Bombshell @myalusion , Sacrament...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Hibiscus & The Flamingo House
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Doors open5:00 pm

