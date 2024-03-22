DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Rave: Recharge – Film Screening

Purcell Room
Fri, 22 Mar, 6:30 pm
£5.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Uncover the links between rave culture and contemporary art in 1990s Poland at a screening of short films.

Techno was a key motif of the raves and underground dance events which took hold in Poland alongside the transformation in the political and economi...

This is an 12+ event
Presented by Southbank Centre.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Purcell Room

Belvedere Rd, South Bank, London SE1 8XX, UK
Doors open6:30 pm

