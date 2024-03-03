DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Daniele Celona live a Milano

BIKO
Sun, 3 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMilano
€15The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

domenica 3 marzo i Distratti presentano Daniele Celona in concerto al BIKO Milano. In apertura Pit Coccato.

Cantautore e produttore torinese, Daniele Celona torna a suonare a Milano a pochi giorni dall'uscita del brano strumentale “Little Poe” e d******...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da i Distratti Eventi & Servizi Srl

Lineup

Daniele Celona

Venue

BIKO

Via Ettore Ponti, 40, 20143 Milano MI, Italy
Doors open8:30 pm

