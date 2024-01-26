DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Ottantanove

Angelo Mai
Fri, 26 Jan, 9:00 pm
Roma
€11.20
𝙐𝙣𝙤 𝙨𝙥𝙚𝙩𝙩𝙖𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙤 𝙙𝙞 𝘾𝙤𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙜𝙣𝙞𝙖 𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙞 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙤

𝘿𝙧𝙖𝙢𝙢𝙖𝙩𝙪𝙧𝙜𝙞𝙖 𝙚 𝙧𝙚𝙜𝙞𝙖 𝙀𝙡𝙫𝙞𝙧𝙖 𝙁𝙧𝙤𝙨𝙞𝙣𝙞 𝙚 𝘿𝙖𝙣𝙞𝙚𝙡𝙚 𝙏𝙞𝙢𝙥𝙖𝙣𝙤

𝙘𝙤𝙡𝙡𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙧𝙖𝙯𝙞𝙤𝙣𝙚 𝙖𝙧𝙩𝙞𝙨𝙩𝙞𝙘𝙖 𝘿𝙖𝙫𝙞𝙙 𝙇𝙚𝙨𝙘𝙤𝙩...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Angelo Mai.

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:00 pm
190 capacity

