Austel and Freyja Elsy

The Moon
Sun, 17 Mar, 7:00 pm
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

A night of low-key but heartfelt music from Devon's Austel, with Cardiff's Freyja Elsy, Newport's PARCS and Cardiff's Olive Grinter.

AUSTEL - aka Annie Rew Shaw - is a Devon-born London-based artist, songwriter & producer crafting introspective, brooding...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Austel & Creative Republic of Cardiff.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

PARCS, Freyja Elsy, Austel

Venue

The Moon

Womanby St, Cardiff CF10 1BR
Doors open7:00 pm
150 capacity

