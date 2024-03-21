Top track

Estadía a corto plazo y Lapsus Plank

Sala Vesta
Thu, 21 Mar, 9:00 pm
GigsMadrid
€8.24The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Estadía A Corto Plazo y Lapsus Planck se presentarán en la Sala Vesta para que lo paséis por todo lo alto!

Estadía A Corto Plazo es una banda de Indie Rock/Rock Alternativo, integrada por Diego Finol (Voz y guitarras), Diego Borges (Bajo) y Andrés Alcalá...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por Vesta.
Lineup

Estadía A Corto Plazo

Venue

Sala Vesta

Calle Del Barquillo 29, 28004 Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Doors open9:00 pm

