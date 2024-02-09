Top track

Baile de Carnaval

El Sol
Fri, 9 Feb, 11:59 pm
PartyMadrid
From €18The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Tu fiesta brasileña favorita vuelve a la sala Sol. Temazos de Carnaval para calentar el principio de la noche + funk&pop brasileño!!!

LINE-UP

@‌djbrunifv

@crisdelarue

DANCERS @john @nerea

Feat.

⛓️ FLASH TATTOO @‌ventos.internos

⛓️ Baile brasileño +...

Para mayores de 18 años (necesario traer DNI).
Organizado por El Sol, Baile y Guacamayo
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

El Sol

Calle de los Jardines, 3, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open11:59 pm

