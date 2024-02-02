DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

FANALI plays Lou Reed

Angelo Mai
Fri, 2 Feb, 9:30 pm
GigsRoma
€11.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

II trio napoletano FANALI omaggia Lou Reed nel decennale dalla sua scomparsa con l'album "Pale Blue Eyes - Reimagining Lou" che eseguirà per intero all'Angelo Mai.

Nella versione FANALI, le canzoni più celebri di Lou Reed, assumono un sapore elettronico,...

Questo è un evento 18+
Presentato da Associazione Angelo Mai Occupato.

Venue

Angelo Mai

Viale delle Terme di Caracalla, 55, 00153 Roma RM, Italy
Doors open9:30 pm
190 capacity

