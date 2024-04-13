DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Celebramos el especial Canela En Rama el próximo 13 de abril en la Plaza Monumental con actuaciones en directo y DJ sets de la mano de:
- Kiko Veneno: lleva más de cuarenta años creando música siendo un icono y referente nacional. Su primer disco (“Venen...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.