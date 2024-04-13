Top track

Kiko Veneno - Echo De Menos

FANGO Canela en Rama

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona
Sat, 13 Apr, 4:00 pm
GigsBarcelona
€15.43The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Celebramos el especial Canela En Rama el próximo 13 de abril en la Plaza Monumental con actuaciones en directo y DJ sets de la mano de:

- Kiko Veneno: lleva más de cuarenta años creando música siendo un icono y referente nacional. Su primer disco (“Venen...

This is an 18+ event.
Presented by Music Kitchen SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Kiko Veneno, Meneo, Txarly Brown

Venue

Plaza Monumental de Barcelona

Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 749, 08013 Barcelona, Spain
Doors open4:00 pm

