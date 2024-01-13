Top track

Rich Medina, Sy Smith, Platinum Pied Pipers - Can't Hold Back (Platinum Pied Pipers Remix)

Winter Jazz Fest w/ Rich Medina, Toribio, Nickodemus

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 10:00 pm
GigsNew York
$42.75The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

For the past two decades, Rich Medina has cemented his reputation as an elite DJ, one of few on the planet capable of taking audiences worldwide on a sonic journey through hip-hop, house, soul, afrobeat, funk, breaks and dance classics. Today, many artists...

This is a 21+ event
Presented by Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Rich Medina, Toribio, Nickodemus

Venue

Jolene Sound Room Brooklyn

353 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, New York 11211, United States
Doors open10:00 pm

