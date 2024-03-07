DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Alfie Packham: My Gift to You

The Bill Murray
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 9:45 pm
ComedyLondon
£8The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
My Gift to You is a standup show about the years Alfie Packham spent with his terminally ill mum before her death in 2022, and the gifts she left him - some of which will be used as props. He performed a work-in-progress version of the show for 2 weeks at...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Angel Comedy.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Venue

The Bill Murray

39 Queen's Head St, London N1 8NQ, UK
Doors open9:15 pm

