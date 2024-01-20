DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Poil O'Brass Band

Péniche Marcounet
Sat, 20 Jan 2024, 8:00 pm
GigsParis
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Fanfare ébouriffante à la bonne humeur duveteuse !

Créé en 2001 à l’ENS Lyon, le Poil O’Brass Band (communément surnommé POBB) est localisé à Paris et fait danser son public depuis des années, où qu’il soit, qu’il ait 5 ou 77 ans ! Nous comptons dans nos...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Peniche Marcounet.
Venue

Péniche Marcounet

Port de l'Hotel de Ville, Paris 75004
Doors open8:00 pm

