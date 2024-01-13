DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Paris is Dancing organise sa 2ème édition "Concert" le 13 Janvier avec une programmation musicale ultra sexy. En tête d'affiche, la star Italienne Myss Keta fait son grand retour sur la scène parisienne au Badaboum, pendant un show où le Voguing sera mis à...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.