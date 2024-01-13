Top track

M¥SS KETA - FINIMONDO

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Paris is Dancing — M¥SS KETA and more

Badaboum
Sat, 13 Jan 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsParis
€20.20The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

M¥SS KETA - FINIMONDO
Got a code?

About

Paris is Dancing organise sa 2ème édition "Concert" le 13 Janvier avec une programmation musicale ultra sexy. En tête d'affiche, la star Italienne Myss Keta fait son grand retour sur la scène parisienne au Badaboum, pendant un show où le Voguing sera mis à...

Tout public
Présenté par Badaboum.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Myss Keta

Venue

Badaboum

2B Rue des Taillandiers, 75011 Paris, France
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.