The Great Leslie - Feel Alive

London Music Presents: The Great Leslie

Strongroom Bar
Fri, 12 Jan, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£11.22

The Great Leslie - Feel Alive
About

Something is happening…

The best way I can describe it is like one member said to me:

‘Tim - It’s like freshers week, every week, but better, with bands and stuff…’

*

and that’s how it’s been over the last 6 years since we created this group. It’s hon...

Presented by London Music Showcase.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

The Great Leslie, Greta Klimaitė

Venue

Strongroom Bar

120-124 Curtain Rd, Shoreditch, London EC2A 3SQ, UK
Doors open7:00 pm
300 capacity

