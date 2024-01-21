DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Klang X Hacienda
𝘱𝘳𝘦𝘴.
𝐊𝐋𝐀𝐍𝐆: 𝐏𝐀𝐍𝐆𝐄𝐀
𝑺𝒐𝒏𝒊𝒄 𝑨𝒕𝒍𝒂𝒔
SUNDAY 21/01/2024: 𝐆𝐑𝐄𝐄𝐂𝐄
h. 19:30 (Cinema Room)
𝘚𝘤𝘳𝘦𝘦𝘯𝘪𝘯𝘨: ‘Topos’ by Antonietta Angelidi, 1985
by Luciano La Camera
h. 22:00 (Sound Room)
𝘭𝘪𝘷𝘦: MMMD, xa...
