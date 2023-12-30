DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Insomnia London House and Techno

Corsica Studios
Sat, 30 Dec, 11:00 pm
PartyLondon
From £6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

Insomnia London

House & Techno

Corsica Studios | 11pm-6am

MUSIC & DJS

Room 1 :

House, Tech, Garage

Room 2:

Techno, Jungle, Breaks

18+ ID REQ

CONTACT US

EMAIL: jon@lowercasegroup.co.uk

This is an 18+ event
Lowercase Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Corsica Studios

4/5 Elephant Rd, London SE17 1LB
Doors open11:00 pm
500 capacity

