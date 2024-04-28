Top track

Aretha Fontaine - Restore My Mind

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Live: Aretha Fontaine, Naiyah, Natalie Lindi

The Jazz Cafe
Sun, 28 Apr 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
From £11.50The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Top track

Aretha Fontaine - Restore My Mind
Got a code?

About

Aretha Fontaine

26-year-old Vocal sensation with a vibrant mix of London and Caribbean hertiage.

Her Singles "Bad Habits" and "Soul Ties" have garnered widespread acclaim, showcasing her remarkable vocal prowess and songwriting talent. Her debut E.P. "Th...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Global Soul.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Natalie Lindi, Aretha Fontaine, Naiyah

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Open in maps
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.