Levitation Room x Boogarins w/ Thee Heart Tones

Soda Bar
Thu, 22 Feb, 7:30 pm
$24.21The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

This is a 21+ event w/ valid ID at Soda Bar - San Diego.

Levitation Room – In Los Angeles, where the weight and pressure of the city’s fast paced culture can make your legs feel like pillars, emerges psychedelic quartet, Levitation Room, to break the bond...

This is a 21+ event
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Levitation Room, Boogarins

Soda Bar

3615 El Cajon Blvd, San Diego, CA 92104, USA
Doors open7:30 pm

