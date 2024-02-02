DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Mary Droppinz at The Flamingo House

The Flamingo House
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 8:00 pm
DJSacramento
$7The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

We're bringing you a very special evening with Mary Droppinz.

You can buy a ticket to be on that dancefloor... TODAY!

The Skinny -INSIDE

TBA (8:00PM - 12:00AM)

Family b2b (12:00AM - CLOSE)

OUTSIDE -TBA (8:00PM - 10:00PM)

Mary Droppinz (10:00PM - 12:0...

This is an 21+ event
Presented by The Flamingo House & Requiem Events
No Covid-19 entry requirements
$
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Mary Droppinz

Venue

The Flamingo House

2315 K St, Sacramento, CA 95816, USA
Open in maps
Doors open8:00 pm

