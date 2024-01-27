DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Miquel Serra presenta Les Hayas Arce
“Las Hayas Arce” és l'acostumat "disc petit", resultat de les sessions d'Una casa és pànic. Aquest també el vaig gravar amb en Sergio García Pérez i entre els dos ho tocam quasi tot a ca seva. La intenció era aconsegui...
