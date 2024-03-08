DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

International Women’s Day Mini-Fest! w/ The Deadly Nightshade, Lisa Koch & Barbara Higbie

Hotel Congress Plaza
Fri, 8 Mar 2024, 6:00 pm
GigsTucson
About

Friday March 8th

Doors 6pm | Show 6:30

ADV $20 | DOS $25

All Welcome

Celebrate International Women's Day at Tucson's Hotel Congress with a Mini-Fest featuring a dynamic trio of extraordinary acts:

Lisa Koch: A singer-comedian from Portland, known for...

This is an All ages event.
Presented by Hotel Congress.
$
Venue

Hotel Congress Plaza

311 E Congress St, Tucson, AZ 85701, USA
Doors open6:00 pm

