Bit Brigade "The Legend of Zelda" + "Castlevania"

Elkton Music Hall
Thu, 7 Mar 2024, 7:00 pm
$19.98The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

Bit Brigade performs rock covers of full NES game soundtracks as their gamer speedruns the game live on stage.

This is an 21+ event
Presented by Elkton Music Hall
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Bit Brigade

Elkton Music Hall

107 North Street, Elkton, Maryland 21921, United States
Doors open7:00 pm

