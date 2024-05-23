Top track

Dizraeli

Dizraeli: Joy Machine Tour

Hootananny Brixton
Thu, 23 May 2024, 7:00 pm
£16.53

About

Dizraeli brings his Joy Machine tour to Hoots in May!

Multi-instrumentalist MC, poet, singer, producer from Bristol, Diz has been distributing sonic explosions that journalists find hard to describe. 4 years after his Worldwide Award nominated record The...

This is an 18+ event (VALID ID REQUIRED)
Hootananny Brixton
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Dizraeli

Hootananny Brixton

95 Effra Rd, London SW2 1DF, UK
Doors open7:00 pm

