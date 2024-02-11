Top track

Fumiya Tanaka - UFO Test 1

Gene On Earth presents Rave 'n' Cruise

ZENNER
10 Feb - 11 Feb 2024
PartyBerlin
From €27.54The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

One of the year's most loved celebrations, Gene On Earth's Rave 'n' Cruise returns to ZENNER for its second edition. Rave 'n' Cruise means over 24 hours of the finest DJs and live-acts on one dancefloor, alongside a specially designed and curated Chiller's...

Dies ist eine Veranstaltung ab 21 Jahren
Präsentiert von ZENNER & Gene On Earth
Lineup

12
Andrew James Gustav, Cap, Craig Richards and 12 more

Venue

ZENNER

Alt-Treptow 15, 12435 Berlin, Germany
Doors open10:00 pm

