DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

Cirque Du Soul: London // The Road to El Dorado

The Cause at 60 Dock Road (Outside)
Fri, 23 Feb 2024, 10:00 pm
PartyLondon
£6The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

After a SOLD OUT NYE we return to the Iconic Cause venue in London and this time around we bring with us our Lost Ruins production.

Roll up, roll up and step into the magical world of Cirque Du Soul as we present our annual 'The Road to El Dorado' Tour!...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Cirque Du Soul.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

The Cause at 60 Dock Road (Outside)

60 Dock Road, Newham, London, E16 1YZ, United Kingdom
Open in maps
Doors open10:00 pm

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.