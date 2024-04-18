DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Got a code?

London Astrobeat Orchestra performs Talking Heads

Band on the Wall
Thu, 18 Apr 2024, 7:30 pm
GigsManchester
£19.45The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Got a code?

About

The London Astrobeat Orchestra have ignited a movement where cult western band repertoires are blended with African influences and have made quite an impact in doing so.

The band bring together the finest West African session musicians in the UK with lege...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by Band on the Wall.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

London Astrobeat Orchestra

Venue

Band on the Wall

25 Swan St, The Northern Quarter, Manchester M4 5JZ
Open in maps
Doors open7:30 pm
500 capacity

Download the DICE app

Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.

Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.

We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.

iOSAndroid

DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.