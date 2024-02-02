Top track

Somebody Else's Guy

Jocelyn Brown

The Jazz Cafe
Fri, 2 Feb 2024, 7:00 pm
GigsLondon
£33The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

RnB legend Jocelyn Brown returns to her spiritual home for an intimate show of hits from across her incredible career.

Spanning not just RnB but soul, funk and jazz as well, we can't think of many other artists that embody the spirit of The Jazz Cafe as w...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by The Jazz Cafe.
£
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Jocelyn Brown

Venue

The Jazz Cafe

5 Parkway, London NW1 7PG
Doors open7:00 pm
475 capacity

