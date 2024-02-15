DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

North Beach Social: Liset Alea

Miami Beach Bandshell
Thu, 15 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsMiami
North Beach Social, 3rd Thursdays at the Bandshell, is your monthly meet up for music loving neighbors. FREE!

Born in Cuba, raised in Miami before decamping for Paris, Liset Alea is best known as lead singer of Nouvelle Vague for 8 years. The culture-hopp...

All ages
Presented by The Rhythm Foundation, Inc..
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Liset Alea

Miami Beach Bandshell

7275 Collins Ave, Miami Beach, FL 33141, USA
Doors open7:00 pm

