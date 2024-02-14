DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

St Valentin

Blonde Venus
Wed, 14 Feb, 7:30 pm
PartyBordeaux
€95The price you'll pay. No surprises later.
Blonde Venus invite les Fiancées de la Lune pour une St Valentin polissonne

Réservé aux plus de 18 ans
Présenté par BLONDE VENUS.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Blonde Venus

Cr Henri Brunet, 33300 Bordeaux, France
Doors open7:30 pm

