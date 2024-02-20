DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.

Earthquaker Devices Surprise Party

Musica
Tue, 20 Feb, 6:00 pm
PartyAkron
FreeThe price you'll pay. No surprises later.
About

"We're throwing another surprise party! We can't tell you who the guest of honor is going to be, but we can tell you that we'll have b-stock pedals for sale and we'll be celebrating the launch of EarthQuakers first bass overdrive, the Blumes Low Signal Shr...

This is an all ages event.
Presented by Earthquaker Devices.
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Musica

51 East Market Street, Akron, Ohio 44308, United States
Doors open6:00 pm

