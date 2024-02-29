Top track

Elena Setién - The Wheel That Drives You

Elena Setién

Dabadaba
Thu, 29 Feb, 8:00 pm
GigsDonostia-San Sebastian
€13The price you'll pay. No surprises later.

About

Avalada por una dilatada trayectoria que en sus inicios arrancó con la formación clásica y el jazz moderno, la donostiarra Elena Setién puede presumir de una reconocida trayectoria internacional que le ha llevado a actuar en los escenarios de los principal...

Todas las edades
Organizado por Guajira Sicodélica SL.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Elena Setién

Venue

Dabadaba

Mundaitz Kalea, 8, 20012 Donostia, Gipuzkoa, Spain
Doors open8:00 pm

