Harry Katz & The Pistachios

The Silverlake Lounge
Thu, 29 Feb, 7:00 pm
GigsLos Angeles
About

Harry Katz and the Pistachios combine Harry's uniquely raspy voice with raw and powerful rock and roll. Harry Katz, a veteran of the New York DIY indie rock scene, straddles the line between standard blues and retro rock compositions, and a modern day rele...

This is a 21+ event.
Presented by The Silverlake Lounge LLC
You can get a refund if:
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Lineup

Harry Katz & The Pistachios, The Reverse Cowgirls

Venue

The Silverlake Lounge

2906 Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90026, USA
Doors open7:00 pm
200 capacity

