DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.
Únete a nosotros en Cadavra para una noche especial con Khala, la artista emergente que está comenzando a dejar su huella en el mundo del indie pop.
En este concierto íntimo, tendrás la oportunidad de disfrutar de la música de Khala en un ambiente a...
Discover the best nights out in your city, with tailored recommendations synced to your music library.
Keep track of what’s coming up by saving events, sharing them with friends, or even listening to new music in the app.
We’ve made it easy to swap your ticket with a friend, or get a refund to a sold-out show. No stress.
DICE protects fans and artists from touts. Tickets will be securely stored in the app.