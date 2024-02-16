Top track

Khala

Cadavra
Fri, 16 Feb, 8:45 pm
GigsMadrid
€11.22

About

Únete a nosotros en Cadavra para una noche especial con Khala, la artista emergente que está comenzando a dejar su huella en el mundo del indie pop.

En este concierto íntimo, tendrás la oportunidad de disfrutar de la música de Khala en un ambiente a...

This is an 18+ event
Presented by CADAVRA.
You can get a refund if:
  • It’s within 24 hours of buying tickets
  • This event is rescheduled or cancelled

Venue

Cadavra

C. del Caballero de Gracia, 10, 28013 Madrid, Spain
Doors open8:45 pm

